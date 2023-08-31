KPSC Secretary Called For Tender Without Commission’s Knowledge: Chairman

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman has accused the Commission secretary of misusing his powers and bypassing the Commission in taking key decisions.

Producing documents, KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S has written to the chief secretary, alleging that KPSC Secretary Suralkar Vikas Kishor misused his powers.

In his letter, Shivashankarappa S has alleged that the KPSC secretarya floated a tender for Rs 45 crore for a project, without bringing it to the notice of the Commission or the government.

In his letter, the chairman said that the secretary announced the temporary list of junior engineers in the Public Works Department (PWD) department without getting approval from the Commission.

Shivashankarappa alleged that the secretary announced that the Commission is taking steps to bring reforms into examinations, and the Commission approved the same, which was not true. A tender of Rs 45 crore was floated for the same. However, the chairman said that matter was not raised in the Commission meeting and not even brought to the notice of the Commission.

"It was only after Delhi-based Exergy Solutions submitted some objections to the tender on August 23 that it came to light that the tender was floated. The secretary took a unilateral decision,” Shivashankarappa noted.

“An August 28 note shows that tenders have been invited twice in the past. Kishor has misused his powers by failing to bring the matters to the notice of the Commission. Hence, it has been suggested to put the tender on hold till further notice,” Shivashankarappa further stated.

According to the complaint lodged by Shivashankarappa, the provisional selection list for the posts of junior engineers (civil) in the PWD was published on the Commission's website. Even before the Commission's approval, a notification was issued for recruitment to the posts.

Shivashankarappa further alleged that Kishor notified the Commission's contents on social media platforms like X and YouTube and even in newspapers and interacted with the candidates without seeking the permission of the Commission. Shivashankarappa stated that Kishor updated the additional lists of candidates on the website and conducted special meetings without informing the commissioner. Shivashankarappa said that Kishor even wrote a letter to the forest department on ACF recruitment, which was not approved by the Commission.

Shivashankarappa further noted that Kishor told the Commission that if it did not approve the provisional selection list, he would send the merit list to the department and if the final list was not approved, he would send the provisional selection list, thereby disobeying the decisions of the Commission’s meeting.

Shivashankarappa further stated that a notice was issued to Kishor on April 28, asking him to rectify his decisions. Shivashankarappa also stated that they had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 3 to highlight the matter, but that did not make Kishor change his behaviour.

Shivashankarappa also stated that earlier on May 17, the authorities had written to the chief secretary, bringing the matter to his notice, but Kishor’s behaviour remained unchanged.

The KPSC chairman has now demanded an inquiry into the matter, seeking appropriate action be taken against the guilty for taking the decisions unilaterally.