After Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik levelled a fresh series of allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede by making his 'Nikahnama' public, Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar hit back at the Minister asking him to stop taking out his personal vendetta on her family. Speaking to Republic TV, Kranti revealed that Sameer's late mother, who was a Muslim, wanted him to do a Nikah, but never once had he changed his religion or his caste legally.

"What is he getting to make our documents public? Is it helping his case? He had taken an oath under the government saying he would not make the documents of the citizens public. Why is this happening? Sameer's mother wanted him to do a Nikah, on his mother's wishes, because she was a Muslim, he did it. But never once did he legally change his religion or caste anywhere," she said.

'Sameer Wankhede being unnecessarily targeted': Kranti Redkar

"Do you think for one person's UPSC, the entire family would be changing their castes? It's false and foolish. We have shown his caste certificate in the media. He is from a small caste, so he is being unnecessarily targeted. Sameer being in the business is like a kick on the stomachs of all those who were involved in the drugs business. This is also upsetting many," she added.

Kranti Redkar issued an appeal to Nawab Malik urging him to stop targetting them and instead focus on reforming or proving the innocence of his son-in-law who was arrested in a drugs case by the agency. "Nawab Ji, I respect you, but these things don't suit you. Please don't take out your personal vendetta on us. Me, my husband, my sister-in-law have done nothing to you. Just because your son-in-law was arrested, don't target us. Instead, focus on proving his innocence or reforming him. We have a great judicial system, and a strong law, you can fight your fight there. Dramatics don't help. Please focus on the work of your Ministry," she added.

Sameer Wankhede, who is currently investigating the Mumbai drugs case, has been repeatedly targeted by Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik, who has accused the IRS officer of forging his documents to secure a government job and raised questions over his heritage, religion and caste. Bribery and extortion charges have also been levelled against him which the Maharashtra Government is mulling over probing.