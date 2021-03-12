Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Owaisi Slams PIL Challenging Provisions Of Places Of Worship Act

Slamming the PIL challenging the constitutional validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday, said that the law protected from future illegalities against other masjids. Stating that Muslims had been told to 'move on' after the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict, he questioned what the Home Ministry's stance would be on the PIL - as it had been the Centre that had created the law in 1991. Supreme Court has notified the Home Ministry, Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Culture on a PIL challenging the validity of the aforementioned law.

Owaisi: "Told us to move on after Ayodhya judgement'

SC issues notice to Centre on PIL

Earlier in the day, an SC bench of CJI SA Bobde and Justice AS Bopanna issued notices to the Central ministries after BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay sought an exception to the Krishna Janmabhoomi similar to the Ram Janmabhoomi case, challenging the 1991 Places of Worship Act. In the PIL, Upadhyay claims that Hindus had been fighting for the restoration of the birthplace of Lord Krishna and sections 2, 3 and 4 of the 1991 Act 'took away the rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs to reclaim their places of worship through Courts'. The 1991 Places of Worship Act prohibits legal remedies against illegal encroachment on the places of worship and pilgrimages prior to August 15, 1947.

The Shai Idgah Mosque- Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Currently, a Mathura Court has adjourned the hearing on a plea for shifting the 17th century Shahi Masjid away from the birthplace of Lord Krishna in the Katra Keshav Dev temple. President of Sri Krishna Janmabhumi Mukti Andolan Samiti has moved the court for annulment of a 1967 ruling by Mathura court which had ratified a land deal between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee, allowing the existence of the mosque near the temple. The next hearing has now been fixed for 22 March.

As per the 1967 agreement signed between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee, the mosque was allowed to exist and use the land on which it is situated. But the petitioners have claimed ownership over the entire 13.37 acres of land on which both religious places stand arguing that the Sansthan did not have the authority to ink the deal with the mosque management committee. As per the 1991 Act, barring for the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute, this law prohibited courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947. The demand to demolish the Shahi Idgah Mosque gained some momentum after the 2019 verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case where Hindus were given the entire disputed land and Muslims were given five acres elsewhere in Ayodhya.