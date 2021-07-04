Krishna Water Row: Cong MP Accuses Andhra, T'gana CMs Of Instigating People For Politics

Amid the ongoing Krishna river water utilization dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Congress national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Saturday said that the Chief Ministers of both the states are instigating people of both the Telugu-speaking states for their own political profit.

"The chief ministers of both the Telugu-speaking states are instigating people over the water dispute. The water dispute is a big drama. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy has been invited for the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Project where both Reddy and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao have been seen sharing a friendly bond. YSRCP leader Vijaysai Reddy has been seen touching the feet of KCR and taking his blessings. Why are both the chief ministers turned against each other now?" said the Congress leader while speaking to ANI.

According to the Congress leader, the Palmauru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project's construction has been declared 100% complete by the Telangana government, whereas, in reality, the project remains 80% incomplete. He further said that the Telangana CM holds no interest in the issue, as he did not complete the project on time, if he had done things according to the plans, then Andhra Pradesh CM would have never illegally drawn Krishna river's water into his state.

The Congress leader alleged said that the TRS supremo KCR is trying to trigger a dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, just to win the upcoming Huzurabad-by-elections.

Earlier on July 1, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to intervene in the matter and stop Telangana from "illegally" extracting water for power generation and to deploy Central forces at common reservoirs to defend the state's interests.

On the other hand, Telangana CM chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday and declared that the state will draw 50% of the water from the Krishna river water. Earlier, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were sharing water in a 66:34 ratio. In the meeting, it was decided that Telangana would not recognize the works taken up by the neighbor state under the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) terming the projects ‘illegal’.

Currently, both the states have deployed a huge security force on their respective borders.



Credits: (With some inputs from ANI)