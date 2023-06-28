KS Azhagiri's Term As TN Congress Chief Nears End, Party Frantically Seeking Replacement

With Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Azhagiri's five-year tenure set to come to an end, the Congress high command is looking out for the right replacement, sources say. The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has three-year tenure system for all posts, especially president and secretary. Azhagiri's predecessor Thirunavukkarasar served a two-year term from 2017 to 2019 after he won parliamentary polls from Tiruchirapalli constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Thirunavukkarasar was replaced by Azhagiri, who has served a total of five years now.

Sources say the Congress high command has been looking for his replacement for over six months.

So far, two names are being floated -- Jothimani, a sitting Lok Sabha MP from the Karur constituency and Chella Kumar A, a member of Parliament from Krishnagiri constituency. Some other names include Manickram Tagore and Vishnu Prasad, both members of Parliament.

"While MP Jothimani is a senior leader and a strong woman face for the party, the crowd favourite is MP Chella Kumar. The other party members want him to become the next president as Jothimani is not very friendly nor approachable", said a senior Congress member on condition of anonymity.

The senior Congress member said "The High command is struggling to come to a conclusion for different reasons but mainly because they don't see anybody fit to help the party grow in the state. This decision is long pending. The discussions are happening for over six months and we can expect an announcement in the next week or so."