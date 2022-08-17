Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka KS Eshwarappa came down heavily upon Congress, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and accused the parties of being directly involved in the controversy around the removal of poster of Veer Savarkar in Shivamogga.

Notably, as per a video that emerged from Shivamogga, an individual can be seen getting angry at the event volunteer and purportedly asking for the removal of the picture of Veer Savarkar during an Independence Day event.

Tensions prevailed in the city as clashes broke out over the removal of Veer Savarkar’s posters and the installation of Tipu Sultan’s posters at an Independence Day event. A stabbing incident was also reported from the Gandhi bazaar area of the city.

The Congress' connection to the incident came after it emerged that the wife of the individual Asif who asked for the removal of Savarkar’s poster, is a corporator of the party. KS Eshwarappa claimed the act was pre-planned as there was a sense of agitation among a certain section of the population in Shivamogga because of the tremendous success of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the city.

SDPI-Congress directly involved in the removal of the poster

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Eshwarappa alleged Congress-SDPI role in the poster removal, “Hundred percent (Referring to Congress-SDPI role), we had him (Asif Sharif) arrested in under 24 hours of the incident. His wife is the Corporator of the Shivamogga Municipal Corporation representing the Congress. I am saying directly, Congress has got themselves involved directly in this episode.”

Eshwarappa has also suggested to CM Bommai to impose a ban on SDPI and PFI, and said the latter assured him of raising the issue with the concerned person at the Centre.

‘How can you have separate places for Hindus, Muslims, Christians’

When asked about former CM Siddaramaiah questioning the use of Savarkar’s photo in a Muslim area, Eshwarappa lambasted him and said, “How can you have separate places for Hindus, Muslims, Christians? He is not fit to be a CM.”

Earlier on Independence Day, clashes erupted in Shivamogga after a group of people tried to put VD Savarkar’s posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in the city. Soon after, another group tried to replace Veer Savarkar’s photos with that of Tipu Sultan. Following this, clashes broke out in the city.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and deployed additional forces. Moreover, section 144 was also imposed in the entire district on August 15. Notably, during the ruckus, a youth-- Prem Singh was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city.