KS Eshwarappa Gets Threat Letter Over His Remarks On Tipu Sultan; Files Police Complaint

Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday filed a police complaint after reportedly receiving a threat letter over his remarks on Tipu Sultan. The message was reportedly sent to his residence and warned the BJP leader that his tongue will be cut if he calls Tipu Sultan "Muslim Goonda" once again.

This development comes days after violent clashes erupted in Shivamogga after the Independence Day banners featured Tipu Sultan and VD Savarkar.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa claimed that he has never called all Muslims 'Goondas', and he's not scared of such threats. While speaking exclusively to Republic, he clarified that he was not accusing any specific community, but was stating that a group of anti-social elements belonging to the community had orchestrated the violence. Earlier on Tuesday, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa accused minorities of sparking communal tension in Shivamogga.

"I want to tell elders of the Muslim community, I'm not saying all Muslims are goondas. Elders of the Muslim community have made efforts for peace in the past, I want to tell them to advise the youngsters who are indulging in goondaism, if not the government will act and they should be ready to face it," he stated.

Veer Savarkar row

A group of right-wing activists waved black flags and hurled eggs on August 18 at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's car for opposing the installation of Savarkar's poster in a "Muslim locality". Days later, Congress workers desecrated photos of Veer Savarkar while protesting against the attack on Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah and Congress have been targeted by the BJP over the tearing down of the freedom fighter’s picture in Shivamogga, a day before India’s Independence Day. The incident led to clashes between two groups and Section 144 had to be imposed in the district. Siddaramaiah had said the deliberate installation of Savarakar’s picture in a “Muslim locality” had led to anger which further caused communal tensions including the stabbing of one person.

Shivamogga clashes

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a group in Karnataka tried to install VD Savarkar's posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in Shivamogga. Soon after this, the followers of Tipu Sultan allegedly tried to tear the banners of Savarkar to place banners of Tipu Sultan. Following this, clashes broke out in Karnataka, leading to a tense situation in the state.

As the situation turned adverse, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd amid violent clashes. The authorities also deployed additional forces in the area concerned. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15. Notably, during the ruckus, a youth - Prem Singh - was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city.

