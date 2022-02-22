KS Eshwarappa Reproved By JP Nadda Over Tricolour Remark, Says 'I Respect What He Says'

Amid ongoing protests in Karnataka over BJP leader and Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa’s alleged statement about the saffron flag, BJP national president JP Nadda has now said that he had reprimanded the minister. The party president said that he had rebuked the Cabinet minister for his controversial remarks. Responding to the comments, Eshwarappa said that he respected the party president and his words.

Responding to JP Nadda’s reaction to his Tricolour comment, Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa said that everyone knew what he said. “JP Nadda is our party president. I respect what he says. Everybody and you also know what I had said,” the minister told the media.

Furthermore, he said that the BJP national president communicates with the state CM and takes decisions on such matters. “JP Nadda talks to our CM Basavaraj Bommai. They talk and decide things,” the minister said.

This came after Nadda dismissed the BJP leader’s comment and said that he had reproved Eshwarappa for the same.

Karnataka Assembly adjourned amid Congress protest

The reaction from Eshwarappa comes as the controversy over the 'saffron flag' remark continues to escalate. The Karnataka Assembly Session was, on Tuesday, adjourned till March 4 amid Congress MLAs' protest against the minister’s 'saffron flag at the Red Fort' remark. Earlier last week, Congress MLAs staged an overnight protest in Karnataka Assembly demanding the removal of state minister KS Eshwarappa.

Congress has taken strong offence to the BJP Minister's comments and launched back-to-back protests in the Assembly, demanding his sacking. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah even called for sedition charges to be slapped against Eshwarappa. On February 17, Karnataka Congress legislators grabbed blankets and spent the night inside the Assembly in protest against the minister.

Eshwarapp's saffron flag remark

Eshwarappa had raked up major controversy after stating that 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' (saffron flag), may become the National Flag of India sometime in the future. He, however, said the Tricolour is the National Flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

"Hundreds of years ago, the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the Tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (Tricolour) is fixed as our National Flag. But it should be respected by every person who eats and dwells in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa had said.

(Image: ANI)