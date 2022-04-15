KS Eshwarappa Says 'will Come Out Innocent, Will Become Minister Again' Before Resigning

Ahead of his resignation, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa, on Friday, told reporters that he will come out innocent of the allegations that are made against him as a part of a conspiracy. He also said that he will certainly become a minister once again and that his senior party members and well-wishers should not 'face any embarrassment'.

The Karnataka Minister said, "All our seniors and well-wishers should not face any embarrassment. An allegation is being made against me, should I come to clear out of it or not? For me to come clear as innocent, if I continue as a minister when the investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I am resigning as minister...I am telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become minister once again."

When asked about his fan's attempt to commit suicide, KS Eshwarappa told, "I spoke to him and tried to console him. Nobody should commit suicide. They are hurt and crying, I had consoled them. I made them understand that what is good, a person with accusations or a person who proves his innocence. I pacified them, now they all agreed."

Further speaking about Congress leader Priyank Kharge's allegations of four more ministers involved in 40% commission, he said, "If he has guts, he should reveal the names of the ministers, just for name sake, they should not make allegations that four people are there or 40 people are involved. What should we call them? They should reveal atleast a name and instance, I will be happy."

KS Eshwarappa to tender resignation on April 15

As a political furore erupted, Eshwarappa, on Thursday evening, announced his resignation as Minister. He stated that he will be submitting the resignation letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday evening. Responding to a question on the opposition parties demanding Eshwarappa's arrest, CM Bommai said that police should be allowed to investigate the case first.

"Was K J George (Minister during Congress rule who was blamed by a police officer before committing suicide) arrested by the Congress government? Neither the Karnataka police nor the CBI had arrested him, despite the NDA government at the Centre. Police will decide if they need to arrest or not. Let Congress leaders themselves not become investigators, prosecutors and judges, he said, adding "allow police to conduct a fair probe, truth will come out."

Karnataka contractor death

Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption. In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil had blamed Eshwarappa for his death, based on which, Patil's relative had filed a complaint. Udupi police has booked Eshwarappa for abetting the suicide.

CM Bommai has told reporters that the truth will come out regarding the developments that have taken place and the road work that is said to have been undertaken by Santosh Patil, without any work order. "Eshwarappa is confident about coming out clear after investigation, after that it will be known who will face setbacks and for whom it is a step forward...there is no question of a setback or a step forward (for the government)," he added.

For the unversed, Patil, in March, had complained to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and to BJP central leaders stating that he was yet to be paid Rs 4 crore for road works undertaken in Hindalga village and had accused Eshwarappa's aides of demanding commission for the payment.

Image: PTI