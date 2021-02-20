KS Eshwarappa Slams Siddaramaiah For Asking Ram Mandir Accounts, Equates Cong Neta To PFI

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa called Congress' Siddaramaiah and PFI 'the same' as he slammed them for their opinions on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. While the Popular Front of India's (PFI) general secretary Anis Ahmed asked his followers to not donate a single penny for the construction of the temple, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah demanded the accounts of the donations received by the trust so far. Slamming both PFI and the Congress leader, KS Eshwarappa noted that one Siddaramaiah was enough to destroy the grand old party and noted that JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was also doing the same to his party through his opinions on the fundraising for the construction of the Ram Mandir. Kumaraswamy had alleged that he was threatened to donate for the temple and alleged use of 'Nazi-era tactics' by the RSS in the donation drive.

Taking on Siddaramaiah, KS Eshwarappa noted that even the poor were contributing Rs 10 for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya out of devotion. Further, the Karnataka Minister pointed out that Siddaramaiah refused to donate as the temple was being constructed on disputed land. BJP leader Malavika Avinash also attacked Siddaramaiah over his views on the Ram Mandir and termed him an 'anti-Hindu'.

Siddaramaiah claims BJP is using God

Congress leader Siddaramaiah claimed that BJP was playing with the emotions of the people in the name of God as he once again targeted the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Saturday. As the fundraising for the construction of the Ram Temple continues, the former Karnataka CM demanded to know the accounts and audit and claimed it was the duty of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust to give an account of the donations it has received so far. Further, the Congress leader said that religion should not be used as a political tool while alleging that the BJP did so for political benefits. Siddaramaiah claimed that a Ram temple was being constructed in his native village and that even they possessed faith in God.

We are also constructing a Ram Mandir in our village. Even we have faith in God. Our beliefs are our personal issues and should not be used as a political tool.



It is unfortunate that @BJP4India leaders are using Ram Mandir construction for their political benefits.



4/4#Mysuru — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 20, 2021

.@BJP4India is playing with the emotions of people in the name of God.



It is the duty of the trust to give the accounts of the donations collected to construct Ram Mandir.



What is wrong in asking the audit & accounts?



3/4#Mysuru — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 20, 2021

Donation drive for Ram Mandir

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust which is overseeing the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. The Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Trust announced in December that it will launch a mass contact and contribution campaign which began on January 15 and is said to go on till February 27. The trust had printed 4 crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, 8 crore coupons of Rs 100 and 12 lakhs coupons of Rs 1,000 denomination for the donation drive. the Trust said nearly 4 lakh volunteers will cover 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages during the campaign. The trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri revealed that Rs.1511 crore has been deposited in its account so far. President Ram Nath Kovind has also donated Rs Five lakh in his personal capacity for the construction of the temple.

