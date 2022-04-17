'KS Eshwarappa Will Come Out Clean, He Has Been Framed', Says BJP Leader Arun Singh

Backing senior Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa after he recently resigned from the state cabinet following allegations of abetting the suicide of a civil contractor, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh has exuded confidence that Eshwarappa will come out clean and will be back after the inquiry is completed.

While responding to a media question on Eshwarappa's future role in the party, he said that BJP stands with the senior leader and added, "Eshwarappa is a very senior leader of the party and he has worked towards the party’s position today. We are fully confident that after the complete inquiry, Eshwarappa will be cleared of all charges and will be back".

Also claiming that Eshwarappa has been framed as the various angles to the case have surfaced and it is not so simple. Singh also made a direct hit on Congress alleging a "conspiracy" as he said a senior Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee leader is involved in this conspiracy and the name of that leader will soon come out.

“We have to look from all angles. The role of the Congress also needs to be looked into. Congress is a party of conspiracy. Inquiry is going on, let us wait for that. Eshwarappa is our leader…we are all with Eshwarappa, all workers are with him,” he added.

Further calling Congress a part of "confusion, conspiracy", Singh said that amid the ongoing infighting between the Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and state president D K Shivakumar, the people have already lost faith in them, and thus "they will never win".

Notably, the BJP leader's address to the media came on the sidelines of the two-day BJP State Executive Meeting to be held in Hosapete, Karnataka followed by which will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday. On the other hand, Eshwarappa will not be attending the party's two-day state executive meeting further citing personal reasons.

KS Eshwarappa resigns from the state cabinet

Pertaining to the death of a Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa's name has surfaced after Patil through a suicide note accused the BJP leader of corruption and also for his death.

Patil was found dead at a hotel in Udupi last Tuesday following which allegations have started levelling against the Karnataka Minister prompting him to resign for the time being. However, the ruling BJP government along with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai have extended their support to Eshwarappa.

Image: ANI/PTI