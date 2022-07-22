Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, CPI(M) MLA and former Kerala Minister KT Jaleel denied Swapna Suresh's allegation that he indulged in anti-national activities. In an affidavit submitted to the Kerala High Court on Thursday, Suresh accused Jaleel of having shady deals with the UAE Consul General via the diplomatic channel. Moreover, Suresh claimed that he had violated protocol by meeting the UAE Consul General without the permission of the Ministry of External Affairs. She raised these allegations in pursuance of her petition seeking the quashing of a case registered against her based on Jaleel's complaint.

CPI(M) legislator KT Jaleel said, "All these things have been revealed earlier. Each and everything has been brought to my notice by the NIA. I have clearly given answers to each and everything. I am happy to say that I have no role in the gold smuggling case. We can understand from the affidavit made by the concerned lady in the court. If I had any part or role, it would have been exposed by her." He added, "All allegations made by Swapna Suresh are baseless. It is already proved that 3 agencies investigated everything. But they couldn't find a single evidence regarding her argument or affidavit."

Escalating his attack further, Jaleel asserted, "As a witness, NIA, Customs and ED, they sent a notice to me. And I have already given detailed answers. She has played the main role in all these allegations and the gold smuggling case. Can we trust each and every word of hers? She is saying everything to escape all the controversies and this case. This is such an attempt". When asked about Congress' demand for a high court-monitored CBI probe, he hit back, "Can they demand a CBI inquiry into the National Herald case against Sonia Gandhi against the supervision of the Delhi High Court?"

What is the Kerala gold smuggling scam?

On 5 July 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case. Suresh was booked and arrested in cases filed by the Customs, ED and the state police.

After securing bail in all cases and getting her detention under the COFEPOSA quashed, she walked free on 6 November 2021. As per the charge sheet, the NIA alleged that the accused persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.