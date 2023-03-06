Karnataka BJP Chief Nalin Kateel Stokes Controversy, Read What He Said About Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has made another controversial statement while stepping up the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. While addressing a public rally, the state BJP chief highlighted that a lot of politics was played over the COVID-19 vaccination drive as Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah asked everyone not to take vaccines as it makes the person impotent and they will not have kids.

BJP leader Kateel said, "Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah asked everybody not to take vaccines because if they do they cannot have kids. In the night they got vaccinated secretly. That's the reason one of our MLC Manjunath said on the other day, that Rahul Gandhi is not getting married because he cannot have kids."

Kateel's controversial remarks in past

The Karnataka BJP leader is not new in making controversial remarks. Earlier this year, he appealed to the people to send Tipu Sultan's descendants back home. While addressing a public rally in panchayat town of Yelaburga of Koppal district, he said, "We are devotees of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman. We offer prayers and obeisance to Lord Hanuman, and we not Tipu's descendants. Let's send Tipu's descendants back home".

Earlier in January 2023, BJP leader Kateel courted another controversy by saying that BJP workersa should focus on issues like Love Jihad instead of 'small issues' like road and sewage problems. He said, "So I am asking you people, don't speak about small issues like roads and sewage. If you’re worried about your children’s future, and if you want to stop Love Jihad, then we need the Bhartiya Janata Party."

However, the Karnataka Congress has condemned the remarks made by BJP leader and mentioned that Congress will not give importance to such statements. The party added that such abusive remarks also denotes the culture of BJP and people should decide whether they want such leaders to rule Karnataka in future.