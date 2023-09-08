K'taka BJP-JD(S) To Join Hands For 2024 Polls, Formal Announcement After Sept 11: Sources

In the wake of BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's recent announcement regarding the finalisation of the alliance between the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) and the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, sources within the JD(S) have now confirmed this pivotal political development.

According to sources, a crucial meeting took place between top leaders of both the parties to form an alliance in the state. The meeting involved the presence of BJP heavyweights, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, alongside former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda.

The sources have claimed that discussions and negotiations between the BJP and JD(S) have been in progress for several months. This prolonged engagement has laid the foundation for what promises to be a consequential political partnership in Karnataka.

The official announcement of this alliance between the BJP and JD(S) is expected to occur in New Delhi, and it will be graced by the presence of HD Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, sources said, adding that the significant announcement is slated to take place after September 11. Further developments regarding this alliance are anticipated to transpire during an important JD(S) meeting slated to take place on September 10 at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, sources said.

Notably, early on Friday, while speaking to soon-to-be launched Republic Kannada, Yediyurappa made a huge announcement saying, "The BJP and JD(S) alliance is final." Adding more depth to the alliance, the former CM disclosed that the BJP has decided to let the JD(S) contest in several key constituencies, including Kolar, Hassan, Mandya and Bangalore Rural. Yediyurappa further noted that Amit Shah himself declared four seats for the JD(S).

It's worth mentioning that Karnataka had been abuzz with speculations regarding the BJP-JD(S) alliance following the Assembly elections, and numerous prominent BJP figures, including former CM Basavaraj Bommai, had alluded to the likelihood of the two parties joining forces. Back in July, Bommai had indicated, "If this alliance which people are expecting is formed, it will be very very crucial in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

Hinting at the alliance, Bommai said that the two parties are coming together for the people of Karnataka.

Notably, both BJP and JD(S) are opposition parties in Karnataka. In the state Assembly elections held in May, the Congress emerged as the leading party with 135 seats, followed by the BJP with 66 seats and the JD(S) with 19 seats.