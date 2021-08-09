Days after the newly appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai expanded the Cabinet, some veteran leaders who were expecting a "better portfolio" spoke to Bommai on Sunday. Karnataka Environment, Ecology and Tourism Minister Anand Singh and Municipal Administration Minister N Nagaraj (MTB) are among those who have expressed displeasure on the portfolio distribution. Nagaraj said he had aspired for a "better" portfolio such as public works department, rural development and transport. He added that he would continue the allocated portfolio for the time being. On the other hand, Singh, who at first chose not to speak before the media, later said, he has discussed the issues with the incumbent chief minister and explained his grievances to him.

CM and Ministers have different views on portfolio distribution

Meanwhile, CM said that he has discussed all the issues of the ministers regarding the recent portfolio allocation and assured them to make every effort in a manner to retain their honour. Speaking to the reporters here on the sidelines of a function, Bommai said, "I have spoken to him (Anand Singh) and he too has expressed his views. I have told him that I am aware of his sentiments. I will make every effort in a manner to retain his honour. He too agreed with it." While, on the other hand, irrespective of the Chief Minister's claim, Nagaraj said that both Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa did not keep their promise. When asked Bommai about Nagaraj's statement, the newly appointed chief minister said, "This is not a matter of discussion." It is worth mentioning both the ministers had joined BJP in 2019.

Some BJP ministers acknowledged the ongoing dispute

According to PTI sources, some BJP ministers acknowledged that some senior MLAs, who have been part of the BJP since the beginning were upset with the cabinet expansion as they were left out and the 'outsiders-- refers to those Congress and the JD(S) MLAs who quit their party in 2019 and joined BJP-- got the preference in the recent Cabinet expansion. Some of the senior BJP legislators who were in contention for ministerial berths were: Bommanahalli MLA M Satish Reddy, Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath, Bengaluru South MLA M Krishnappa, Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramadas, Hubli-Dharwad west MLA Arvind Bellad and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yanal. While many ministers retained their portfolios, which they held in the previous Yediyurappa government, some new entrants secured the weighty ones - Araga Jnanendra got Home Department and V Sunil Kumar Energy, Kannada and Culture.

(With inputs from PTI)

