K'taka CM Bommai Targets Congress, Says 'whole Party On Bail'; DK Shivakumar Hits Back

A war of words erupted between Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai and Congress' Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday, October 2.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai noted how several Congress leaders are out on bail and alleged that earlier, when there was a Congress government in the state, the grand-old-party considered Karnataka an 'ATM'. Bommai also took a jibe at Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by calling them "fake Gandhis".

"Today is Gandhi Jayanti. Why should I talk about fake the Gandhis? The whole Congress party is out on bail. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and DK Shivakumar are out on bail. Karnataka was an ATM for the Congress party, but now it's gone," Bommai said.

Congress hits back at BJP

Hitting back at CM Bommai over his 'bail' remark, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar accused the Karnataka Chief Minister of registering cases against him. Taking a dig at the saffron party, Shivakumar said that there are dozens in the BJP who are also out on bail.

"Yes, I'm on bail. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are also on bail. They have (BJP) dozens who're on bail. Yediyurappa has no case against him? Bommai registered cases against me," Karnataka Congress chief said. Adding further he said, "Let him send me to Parappana Agrahara (Central Jail), I'll take some rest," ANI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that the war between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka has been escalating with both parties attacking each other on corruption charges. The Karnataka Congress has launched a 'PayCM' campaign against the Bommai government over the alleged corruption charges.