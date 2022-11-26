K'taka CM's Poster Smeared With Black Ink In Mumbai As Border Dispute With Maha Resurfaces

After Karnataka Chief Minister M Basavaraj Bommai's claimed that some villages in Sangli district in Maharashtra have passed a resolution to become a part of the southern state due to a water crisis, his poster was found smeared with black ink at the Mahim bus stop in Mumbai, Maharashtra.



The decades-old border dispute between Maha & K'taka resurfaces

This comes amid the ongoing border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, where both the Chief Ministers are seen mocking each other. The decades-old dispute has again flared as the Supreme Court is about to hear the matter soon.

On Bommai's resolution claim on Sangli villagers wanting to become part of Karnataka, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "No village in Maharashtra will go to Karnataka! The state government will fight strongly in the Supreme Court to get Marathi-speaking villages including Belgaum-Karwar-Nipani."

Karnataka CM also reacted to Fadvnavis's comments and said, "Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a provocative statement on Karnataka Maharashtra border issue…Our government is committed to protecting the country's land, water, and borders."

Recently, another incident took place where a group of activists, from a pro-Maratha outfit, painted state-owned buses in Karnataka with pro-Maharashtra slogans. Karnataka Chief Minister condemned the situation and appealed to Maharashtra Government to look into the matter and end the cryptic situation. He also stated that such incidents will create a split among the states and thus, Maharashtra must act appropriately.

He said, "Our India is a union of states. Every state has got its own rights. These states were formed under the State Reorganisation Act. The law is very clear, and it is the duty of the respective government to maintain peace, law and order and see that there is peace and tranquillity between the states."

Bommai also claimed for Kannada-speaking areas of Maharashtra like Solapur and Akkalakote to join Karnataka and said Karnataka is "ready to make" its legal fight strong. On these comments made by K'taka CM, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde commented, "Not one inch of Maharashtra will go anywhere".

