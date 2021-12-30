K'taka: Cong Objects To 'free Temples' Bill Proposal; DK Shivakumar Calls It 'big Blunder'

As the Karnataka government prepares to bring in new legislation to free all the temples in the state from the government’s control, Congress has decided to oppose the government unequivocally and restrain them from forming any such law.

Opposing CM Basavaraj Bommai, who on Thursday stated that the state government is deliberating on bringing up a new law to ‘free temples,’ Congress state President DK Shivakumar said that this is a new strategy of the BJP regime to ‘hand over all cash of rich temples’ to ‘Sangh Parivar.’

Congress to restrain Bommai govt from bringing 'free Karnataka temples' bill

He further went on to add that the BJP only pretends to be pro-Hindu’s and they preach about ‘Hindutva.’ Voicing his concerns regarding the bill, DK Shivakumar said, “The Karnataka govt wants to hand over all the cash-rich temples & properties to the Sangh Parivar. They only talk about Hindutva; we are Hindu & we will not allow this.” Congress leader went on to say that BJP is making a big blunder by proposing such a law. “They are making a historical blunder. Congress party will not allow it. It cannot be done in Karnataka. Let them bring a law for this, we will not allow this,” Shivakumar added.

This comes after Karnataka CM Bommai hinted at proposing a new bill to free all the temples in the state, from the government’s control. Congress, who is already fuming at the passage of the contentious ‘Anti-Conversion’ bill in the legislative assembly, has registered their stern opposition to the Chief Minister’s proposal.

CM Bommai avers 'Temples suffered at the behest of state officers and bureaucrats'

CM Basavaraj Bommai's remarks came during a state meeting in Hubli. He said that the primary goal to bring in a bill to free Hindu religious institutions in Karnataka was to lift the rules that forced temple managements to seek permission from the state to utilise their income for development. With the new bill, temples in Karnataka would be free to manage their affairs, a historic decision that may be taken soon after consultation with senior party leaders, he added.



Stating that Hindu temples had suffered at the behest of state officers and bureaucrats, and several bylaws and rules in the past, Basavaraj Bommai asserted, "They will from now look after their development." He further disclosed that the government was mulling over introducing the bill in the next Cabinet before the budget session in the assembly. "Except for regulation, they will manage their affairs,” the Bommai added.

Image: @SARASULKUNTE/Twitter