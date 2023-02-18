K'taka Congress Slams BJP Over Ejipura Flyover Construction Delay, Holds Protest In B'luru

Karnataka Congress held a protest in Bengaluru today against the delay in the construction work of the Ejipura Kendriya Sadan flyover.

The President of the Karnataka Congress Ramalinga Reddy attacked the BJP for the delay and also said while under the Congress rule the construction work of the flyover progressed at a good speed, it slowed down considerably during the BJP rule.

Reddy taking a snipe at the ruling BJP government in Karnataka said, “In 2018 (during the Congress) rule, out of 280 Cr, 32 per cent progress was there in one year. After 2018, in the next 4 years, in the BJP regime, only 10 per cent progress is there (Sic).”

He further criticised the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) and the state government and said they are not interested in the speedy construction of the flyover, stating, in this year’s state budget no provisions have been made for the Ejipura Kendriya Sadan flyover.

Koramangala Residents Association putting forth his demand said, “The work has come to a complete standstill. After the old contractor’s tender was cancelled, three times the tender has been refloated. Nothing seems to have moved so far. Our demand is very simple, please take up the flyover work, execute the flyover and complete it. One other long pending demand has been linking the Ejipura junction to Agara (Inner ring road to outer ring road linkage) that is also not being taken up by the government at all.”

Image: republic

