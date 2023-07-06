K'taka Govt Assures Probe Into Suicide Bid Of Employee Who Held Minister Responsible It

The Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said a senior police officer will inquire into the suicide attempt by a government bus driver-cum-conductor, who accused Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy of transferring him intentionally, forcing him to take the extreme step.

He also said the state transport department will be part of the inquiry.

According to reports, the driver-cum-conductor of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) H R Jagadish, who was posted in Nagamangala in Mandya district, on Wednesday evening attempted suicide by consuming poison.

When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment, where his condition is stable.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) alleged that in his suicide note, Jagadish accused Chaluvarayaswamy, who is the Mandya district in charge Minister, of transferring him, which forced him to take the extreme step.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, former CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy charged that Jagadish’s wife was a Panchayat member and panchayat elections were due in the village.

In order to exert pressure on his family, the Minister effected the transfer, Kumaraswamy alleged. He demanded Chaluvarayaswamy’s resignation.

“Jagadish is in a precarious situation. His mother is on dialysis and his son is a heart patient. Being the sole breadwinner, the entire liability has fallen on his shoulder,” Kumaraswamy said in the House.

The Minister rejected the charge outright saying he has no role to play and the new place of transfer was just 30 km away.

“The moment I came to know about the transfer I ordered stopping it,” Chaluvarayaswamy said.

Opposition JD (S) and BJP members trooped into the well of the House amid uproarious scenes following which the Speaker U T Khader adjourned the House twice.

Later, Home Minister Parameshwara said, “The matter is serious ... whatever you (members) have discussed, we will submit an inquiry by a senior police officer. The inquiry will involve the transport department.” State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said 98 per cent of bus drivers and conductors are usually not transferred. However, the Divisional Controller has the power to transfer locally.

He also said there was no note by the Agriculture Minister to transfer the driver.

Earlier raising the issue in the House, BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the bus driver-cum-conductor has accused Chaluvarayaswamy of "forcing him to take the extreme step".

The KSRTC employee was battling for life in a hospital in Bengaluru, but the police have not yet registered a case, he alleged.

"This incident shows that the government officers are in trouble. This is what people are talking about daily," Bommai claimed.

He demanded an impartial investigation into the case and resignation of the Minister, just like others have done so in past instances.

In this context, he cited the case of deputy superintendent of police M K Ganapathy suicide in July 2016 forcing the then Home Minister K J George to resign as the police officer had allegedly accused him.

Similarly, BJP minister K S Eshwarappa had resigned when a contractor died by suicide accusing him of demanding 40 per cent commission.

Participating in the discussion, Kumaraswamy said in just 50 days of the government taking over, "such incidents are happening".

"Government officers and employees are being threatened that they will either be removed from service or transferred," Kumaraswamy said.

He also said the evidence and documents related to the case are being destroyed and false accusations are made against him that the employee misbehaved with a passenger.

The JD(S) leader too sought the minister's resignation citing instances of George and Eshwarappa resigning when similar incidents took place when they were in office.

Reacting to it, Energy Minister K J George said the investigation by the CBI gave him a clean chit in Deputy SP suicide case, but Kumaraswamy did not show any courtesy to apologise for "defaming him".

George further said that the JD(S) leader is "roaming around" with a pen drive about some evidence, which he should make public.

The minister was referring to Kumaraswamy displaying a pen drive during a media interaction on Wednesday where he claimed that he has evidence of large scale 'transfer business' (corruption) going on in the government.

In his reaction, the JD(S) second-in-command sought to know why he was afraid of the pen drive.

There was a heated exchange between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy as the latter took a dig at him for ‘shaking hand’ with Chaluvarayaswamy.

“The Chief Minister shook hands (with Chaluvarayaswamy) for giving a good reply. We don’t care about such gestures,” he said.

Upset with his taunt, Siddaramaiah said, “Will we be afraid of you? If you say you don’t care, then we will also not care. No one is afraid of you. You talk baseless. Whom are you trying to scare? Go away.” Earlier speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah dismissed Kumaraswamy’s allegations saying he was making false accusations "out of frustration".

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly in May, the Congress swept to power winning 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

"The driver has named Minister Chaluvarayaswamy in his suicide note. His (driver's) wife is a panchayat member who was aspiring to become the Panchayat president. He has attempted to commit suicide by drinking poison, because the department has transferred him," the Chief Minister said.

"Kumaraswamy is reacting out of frustration with regard to transfers. The transfer process is regular in the government and it is being carried out," Siddaramaiah said.

He also said that Kumaraswamy was making false charges that deals were made and bribes were taken.

"There were transfers during his tenure (as CM) as well. Did they get paid?" Siddaramaiah wondered.

He said the allegations cannot be made on assumptions. As the new government is in power, transfers will be made in the interest of the administration.

Election Code of Conduct was in force in March and April and hence transfers were not made. Now general transfers are being carried out, the Chief Minister explained.

Regarding Kumaraswamy's statement that he will release an audio (regarding corruption), Siddaramaiah said his allegations are like "hit and run".

He sought to know whether the accusations made by him will be taken to their logical conclusion.

Talking about the mention of his son and former MLA Yathindra's name in the alleged 'transfer business', the CM said he is being simply accused.