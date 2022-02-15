K'taka Higher Edu Min Slams Congress MLA Over 'hijab & Rape' Remark; 'Not Forward-looking'

Slamming senior Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan over his controversial 'hijab' remarks, Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan has said that such people need to change their mindset as this kind of perception is not "forward-looking".

This came after Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed claimed that the rape rates in India have increased because women don't wear hijabs. Speaking to Republic on the same, the Karnataka Higher Education Minister criticized his opinions and said everything depends on the mindset and there is a need to build value-based culture.

Further slamming the Congress MLA for his thinking, he said, "Hijab or anything does not protect anyone and this kind of statement doesn't have any right understanding and these people need to rethink."

In a similar reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party, it slammed Congress saying that the party MLA has trivialized rape by making such claims.

Taking to Twitter, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya lashed out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and said, "Priyanka Vadra says women should be free to wear (to school) whatever they want, including bikini. On the other hand, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed says those not wearing Burka invite rape. This kind of regressive mindset shows Congress’ utter disregard for women."

Earlier on Sunday, the Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmed while speaking on the ongoing 'hijab row' in the state said that the concept of his hijab is to keep girls behind the veil to hide their beauty and not make it visible. He further added that India has the highest number of rape cases globally because women are not in burkha.

The MLA's statements came in response to the remarks made by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed who said that hijabs are not essential for the Islamic religion like turbans for Sikhs.

However, after receiving heavy condemnation from all quarters including his own party, the MLA has now taken to Twitter to apologise for his controversial remarks.

I get anxious & scared to see increasing atrocities & rape on Women in our Country. Because of this state of our society, I said that at least with burqa-hijab we may be able to prevent rapes. It was not intended to hurt or disrespect anyone.



I regret it if it has hurt anyone. — B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (@BZZameerAhmedK) February 14, 2022

Congress backs off from party MLA's controversial 'hijab' remarks

Meanwhile reacting to the party leader's controversial statement, Congress has rejected such statements calling them "regressive" and said that there is no place for such views in modern India. Taking to Twitter, the party general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that there is no place in modern India and our society for such parochial and regressive views on women as expressed by a Congress leader of Karnataka.

"Such dogmatic views are reserved for BJP leaders, as seen in the past in outlandish remarks made by Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar and others", he added.

Further calling for a need to change the conservative mindset of such leaders, he said India's women, irrespective of their religion or caste, are representatives of 'Shakti' from time immemorial and have made India proud in every sphere by the grit, independence, and determination.



Image: ANI