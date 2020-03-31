Karnataka Home Minister Says Tracing On For Nizamuddin Attendees, Terms It 'new Challenge'

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the state expects to track at least 25-30 more people who had attended a religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz and claimed that the 62 who have been identified so far are foreign nationals. Bommai claimed the state had the coronavirus outbreak under control but this latest incident has thrown a new challenge and that Nizamuddin "has become a hotspot for corona in the country".

Bommai told Republic TV that out of those 62 people, 24 are in Bengaluru city and others are in districts like Bidar, Bijapur, Belgaum and Tumkur. "We have quarantined them and sent them for tests. We are trying to track their travel history and the people who have come into contact with them and their second contacts. The state had the outbreak under control but this case has thrown a new challenge," the home minister said.

READ | 17 New COVID-19 Cases In AP, Govt Says Majority Share Links With Markaz Nizamuddin Event

Foreign nationals on tourist visa

He added that all the 62, except for one, are foreign nationals hailing from countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, Britain, France and Kenya. "People who attend Tablighi Jamaat come from different countries and they pan out in other parts of India. They come with a travel visa and so we don't have particular information. They pan out to preach what they learnt at Nizamuddin and stay for one or two months in India."

The minister admitted that such activities are of great concern in such a situation and said that Karnataka will file a report containing details of all the traced individuals and their travel history and close contacts and send them to the Union Home Ministry by Tuesday evening.

READ | Timeline Of How Nizamuddin Markaz Led To Becoming Delhi's Potential COVID-19 Hotspot

MHA's shocking data

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that 1746 individuals were staying at Nizamuddin Markaz as of March 21 — 216 foreigners and 1530 Indians. Moreover, 824 foreigners who had spread out across the nation for various Tabligh Jamaat activities are currently being screened and quarantined, according to MHA. Apart from these individuals, MHA stated that 2137 persons have been identified in different states and have been quarantined, adding that the process of identifying is ongoing.

READ | COVID-19: MHA Reveals '2137 Markaz Attendees Quarantined Across India'; 1746 In Nizamuddin

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between March 13-15 which had hundreds of foreign attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan apart from hundreds from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, all these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects – 24 have tested positive. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area — which has now been entirely quarantined — owing to the nationwide lockdown.

READ | Karnataka Govt Traces More Than 50 Markaz Attendees; 34 Of Them Placed Under Quarantine