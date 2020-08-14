Bengaluru Riots: Karnataka Home Minister Holds Congress Responsible; Says 'probe Underway'

Following the riots in Bengaluru on August 11, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government is probing the case, and also the differences between Congress and SDPI. Three people were killed in the violence that broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday night over a controversial Facebook post.

Bommai stated that the allegation of FIR filing late is false, and further alleged that the issues of Congress led to the riots.

"We had a meeting with CM and have updated him with the situation. Probing local angles, also differences between Congress, SDPI. Few instances of SDPImembers were present at the spot. The allegation of FIR filing late is false. Because of internal issues of Congress, this has happened," said Bommai.

Furthermore, he apprised that all those found in instigating violence have been booked, adding that the Congress leadership has failed to control the mishap.

"The Congress leadership has failed to control this. All those found in instigating violence have been booked. Have asked officers to take cognizance and assess the damage and identify the people who made the damage. We have started the process of recovery of damages," he added.

Section 144 extended in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Kamal Pant on Wednesday announced that the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15.

Earlier on that day, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a District Magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence. As of August 14, 160 persons have been arrested over the riots that broke out in East Bengaluru.

"It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI on Wednesday. The arrested persons have been accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police.

Bengaluru riots

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media.

Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were set ablaze.

