K'taka Min BC Patil Repeats Call For Law To Shoot Anti-India Sloganeers On Sight; Defends

Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Monday repeated his earlier statements that he will approach the Centre to bring a law to "shoot at sight" anyone who raises anti-India slogans. On February 24, BC Patil expressed the need for legislation to shoot people who raise Pro-Pakistan slogans and said he would make a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

'I am not going back on my statement'

"I am not going back on my statement as I have not said anything wrong. I had said that I will ask the central government to bring a law to shoot at sight those who shout slogans against India. Nowadays it has become a fashion for some youths to get popularity this way which spoils the country and patriotism," Patil told reporters in Bengaluru.

"There is nothing wrong in asking for a law. I have not said that I will myself shoot someone who shouts slogans against India. If the same thing happens in Pakistan, they will be beheaded. But we are not so brutal, we book a case and send them to judicial custody," he added.

Patil also said that there was no need for holding discussions over the amended Citizenship Act, but added that the ruling BJP will defend it if the opposition raises a stir in the state Assembly. The budget session of the Karnataka Assembly began on Monday.

'They are like coronavirus'

In another controversial comment, BC Patil on Friday said those who say "Pakistan zindabad" in India are like coronavirus, the deadly virus which has claimed over 2,800 lives around the globe. "If anyone in Pakistan says Jai Bharat Mata, in five minutes he will be beheaded. These people in our country, eat our food, drink our water, take in our air and say Pakistan zindabad. Are they not traitors? They are like coronavirus," he said.

BC Patil's view was endorsed by BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan who also demanded that people who shout pro-Pakistan slogans should be shot at sight. Earlier, MoS Railways had also asked for a shoot-at-sight order for people who involve in damaging public property. BJP members view on the subject has been slammed by both the Congress and the JDS.

(With ANI inputs)