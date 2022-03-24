K'taka Min Eshwarappa Stirs Controversy Again; Says 'Christians & Muslims Will Become RSS'

Days after Karanataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDPR) Minister stirred controversy while demanding the replacement of the Indian National Flag with the saffron flag, KS Eshwarappa on Thursday, March 24, yet again made contentious remarks in the state Assembly.

Provoking opposition’s condemnation, Eshwarappa claimed on the floor of the House that "one day Christians and Muslims will become RSS."

“Today or tomorrow, Christians and Muslims will become RSS. One day, they will become RSS, no doubt about that,” the BJP leader said in Kannada while addressing the Assembly.

In his statement, he meant to emphasise that, "Christians and Muslims will sooner or later become more like Hindus and will adopt the values of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS)."

Eshwarappa’s remarks in support of BJP’s parent organisation - RSS - is being criticised as a disrespectful stance against different religions. The contentious comments have further fueled the opposition’s anger, which had been blaming the saffron party for disrupting the social integrity in the state by imposing the ‘Hindutva’ ideology.

This comes after the Karnataka RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat on Saturday endorsed his demand of replacing the Tricolour with saffron flag and asserted that ‘it could happen one day if Hindu Samaj comes together.’

KS Eshwarappa's saffron flag remark

A month ago, Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa stirred up a major controversy after stating in the Legislative Assembly that 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the National Flag of India sometime in the future. He, however, also said the Tricolour is the National Flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

"Hundreds of years ago, the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the Tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (Tricolour) is fixed as our National Flag. But it should be respected by every person who eats and dwells in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa had said.

The issue swelled up as the opposition party Congress opposed his remarks and protested against it. The state Congress had also demanded Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai terminate Eshwarappa from the position of a state minister.

(Image: Republic)