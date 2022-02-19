KTR Attacks PM Modi For Questioning Telangana's Formation; Gives Political Twist To 'NaMo'

Following his father, Telangana minister & TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday, lashed out at PM Modi for questioning the formation of the state. Speaking at a party meeting at Sircilla, he questioned how BJP hoped to exist in BJP when PM Modi questioned the state's formation. CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has been continuously attacking the PM over Centre-state issues and BJP's attack on Opposition.

KTR: 'Namo is not Narendra Modi....'

"Eight years ago, on this day, Parliament unanimously passed the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill allowing the formation of Telangana State. But, the Prime Minister is now claiming that the bifurcation was done in a hasty manner. He is complaining that mics were switched off, doors were closed when Andhra was bifurcated. Whenever a bill comes up for voting, the doors of the House are closed," mocked KTR. He also questioned whether BJP wants to exist in Telangana as it was questioning the state's existence of Telangana state.

Targetting The Centre's policies, he added, "Namo does not mean Narendra Modi, it means 'Nammichu Mosamchesevadhu' (One who dupes believers). Instead of transforming lives, his government is selling off LIC - the only public sector life insurance company in India. His slogans are fanciful saying 'We will do this, that', but when it comes to implementation, there will be nothing. His slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is just 'Sabka Bakwaas'," said KTR.

KCR's tirade against PM Modi

On February 11, Telangana CM KCR stirred national ambitions, claiming he will 'break the walls of Delhi'. Addressing a public meeting in Yashwantpur, KCR slammed the NDA govt for not accepting any of his state govt's demands, listing - Khazipet rail junction, medical college etc. KCR has also vehemently defended ex-Congress chief against Assam CM's Himanta Sarma's remarks on Rahul Gandhi's parentage - seeking Sarma's ouster.

In his rally, KCR said, "You don't give us national projects, you don't give us medical colleges...If you don't support us, no problem. We will chase you away from power and bring in a government that will help us". Threatening to 'chase Modi out of Delhi, he added, "If you (people) bless me I am ready to break the Delhi Fort. Be careful Narendra Modi". KCR recently skipped the inaugural of the Ramanuja statue in Hyderabad dubbed as the 'Statue of equality', refusing to share a dais with PM Modi. On the other hand, PM Modi spoke to him to wish KCR on his birthday.

Later, KCR waded into the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, accusing BJP of turning Bengaluru from ‘Silicon Valley of India’ into ‘Kashmir Valley’. He also questioned the PM's remark on Telangana's formation, saying 'I suspect some threat to our state. Telangana people will remain cautious and foil such attempts'. Recently, while lambasting the Centre over the Union Budget, KCR, said that there is a need to re-write the Constitution in India, vowing to meet other leaders and fight with him.