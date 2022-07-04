KTR Chides BJP On Hyderabad Renaming Row; 'change Ahmedabad’s Name To Adanibad First'

Telangana Chief Minister KCR's son and IT minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at the BJP on Sunday for hinting at renaming Hyderabad to 'Bhagyanagar'. Referring to BJP leader Raghubar Das' poll promise, Rao said before renaming the southern city, the saffron party should change Ahmedabad’s name to 'Adanibad.' The response was hinted at the ruling BJP’s close ties with noted industrialist Gautam Adani.

Ahead of BJP’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad, Das had stated that if BJP came to power in the next Assembly elections in Telangana, the capital’s name would be changed to Bhagyanagar.

The same was repeated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to BJP workers in Telangana, where he referred to Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' twice. PM Modi said that it was in Bhagyanagar that Sardar Patel, the iconic freedom fighter, had coined the term "Ek Bharat" (united India).

Several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (during the 2020 GHMC civic elections) have time and again hinted at renaming Hyderabad.

While the BJP has a history of renaming cities, with Allahabad to Prayagraj being the most popular, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been a vocal critic of the same.

Rename Ahmedabad to Adanibad first: TRS

Criticizing the BJP's push to rename the capital, KT Rama Rao said, "Why don’t you change Ahmedabad’s name to Adanibad first? Who is this Jhumla Jeevi by the way?"

Why don’t you change Ahmedabad’s name to Adanibad first?



Who is this Jhumla Jeevi by the way? https://t.co/xD8y6mrfUi — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 3, 2022

When Union Minister Piyush Goyal was asked whether Hyderabad's name will be changed to Bhagyanagar, he said, "When the BJP comes into power in the state, the chief minister will decide this along with the cabinet colleagues."

Raghubar Das on Friday visited the Bhagyalaxmi Temple in Charminar and took the blessing of Goddess Bhagyalakshmi in Hyderabad. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the same temple in Hyderabad’s Charminar.

The BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC) kicked off on Saturday to discuss the future course of action for the upcoming state assembly elections. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, "The lotus (BJP) will definitely bloom in the Telangana assembly elections in 2023."

(With inputs from agency)