KTR Hits Out At PM Modi Ahead Of Telangana Visit; 'Country Running For Friends In Gujarat'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad, Telangana Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao launched an attack on him on Tuesday. Addressing the media, the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao claimed that the Prime Minister has doubled the debt of India by taking a Rs 100 lakh crore loan. Raising apprehensions about the usage of the 'Rs 100 lakh crore', he asked, 'where did the money go, who did he distribute it to?'

"He (PM Modi) said we shouldn’t waive off the loans of the farmers. It is inappropriate. It is not good. We shouldn’t give Aasara pensions to elderly people. We should not give Kalyana Lakshmi to women," he further stated.

'To our friends in Gujarat...'

In an apparent reference to India's business moguls Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, KTR claimed, "But to our friends in Gujarat. Do you (people) know who they are? There are two people. Those two people will sell and only those two will purchase. Desam kosam, Dharmam kosam (For country, for virtue) is an old dialogue. Today, the country is running for only those two people."

" Sell government institutions, stack them to private people then waive off all their loans because they are in loss. Narendra Modi has waived off Rs12 lakh crores loans of his corporate friends. I am the Minister of industries. If what I am saying is wrong, then I am ready to face any punishment for it," KTR further said.

'Ask Narendra Modi...'

PM Modi will reach Telangana on January 19. Besides flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, he will be initiating various railway projects worth Rs 2,400 crore in Telangana, which includes the modernization of the Secunderabad Railway Station costing around Rs 700 crore.

Speaking on this, KTR said, "Narendra Modi, who is coming on January 19, should tell if it is true or not that he waived off the debts of his corporate friends. If Rs 1,45,000 crores is given, the whole country can be given free electricity. But the government will not give. If Rs 1,45,000 crores is given, every farmer in the country can be given free electricity. But it is not good to give it seems. But to his friends, 12-13 lakh crores can be waived off wonderfully."