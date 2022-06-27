KTR Questions Centre Over MVA Crisis; Claims 'BJP Trampled Upon Democracy In 8 States'

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that since the party came to power 'democracy' in eight different states has been trampled and dislodged.

KTR, who is the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said, "Not just in Maharashtra, since Modi became PM, in about eight different states they trampled upon democracy and they have dislodged and pulled out governments; Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, now Maharashtra and Goa before that - in several states where they didn't have the number."

Calling it an abuse of constitutional machinery, the Telangana Minister claimed that there is arbitrariness. "Somebody will have to raise their voice to stop this arbitrariness. Maybe that voice will rise out of Telangana, who knows what will happen in the future," he said.

Sena rebellion triggers political crisis in Maharashtra's MVA government

KTR's comments came in the midst of a turmoil in Shiv Sena that has created a political crisis in Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. a coalition of Sena, NCP and Congress. Two factions have been created in Shiv Sena - one supporting CM Uddhav Thackeray and another led by state minister Eknath Shinde.

The MVA alliance has lost its majority as 38 Shiv Sema MLAs have withdrawn their support, thus bringing it below the majority in the House, said Eknath Shinde. who is camping in Assam with a large section of legislators, in his petition filed in the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the Supreme Court granted interim relief to the Shinde camp to file their reply to disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by July 12, 5.30 pm. The earlier deadline was June 27, 5.30 pm.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala also issued notice to Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra Assembly, the Centre, Sunil Prabhu and Ajay Chaudhari.