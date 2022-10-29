'KCR Will Respond At Appropriate Time', Says KTR As He Releases 'chargesheet' Against BJP

Amid the BJP-TRS MLA poaching controversy, Telangana's Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development and IT, KT Rama Rao said, "The response to the alleged poaching of the TRS MLAs by some people, representing the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will be given by Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at an appropriate time and in a suitable manner."

The Minister also said that the law will take its own course and the details of the case will be put in the public domain by the investigating agencies and the CM when necessary.

‘I will not speak on the issue’, affirms Minister

KTR speaking on the poaching issue added, “As a responsible Minister, I will not speak on the issue as it would be construed as influencing the investigating agencies. I have also asked the party leaders to stay away from making any comments on the issue.”

He also released a charge sheet against the BJP and the Prime Minister, levelling several allegations and listing out the Centre's failures. He also accused the PM of giving Telangana 'stepmother treatment'.

KTR's 'Charge sheet' against BJP

Listing down the failure of the central government on several counts, KTR referred to the promises made by the Centre to bring back black money and also about depositing ₹15 Lakhs in the bank account of the citizens. “Those who said they will bring black money back and also promised to deposit ₹ 15 Lakh in the Jan Dhan accounts of the citizens is now a ‘Joomla’". KTR also claimed that no educational institutions, like IIT and IIM, have been set up by the Centre.

KTR also attacked the centre govt and the BJP over multiple issues including unemployment and lack of development. “Modi government had made a lot of promises to people but they haven't fulfilled any of them", said the Telangana Minister.

BJP-TRS Poaching controversy

As per the FIR filed at the Moinabad Police Station on Wednesday, October 26, TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy was offered money and other inducements by people allegedly representing BJP, to join them. The men allegedly threatened him with ED, and CBI raids when they failed to pursue him. The alleged people from BJP also asked the TRS MLA to mobilise other TRS MLAs to join BJP and also asked them to conduct in a dishonest manner so as to destabilise the incumbent state government, according to the FIR.

On Reddy's complaint, the alleged BJP persons were booked under Sections 120B, 171B read with 171E, 506 read with 34 of IPC and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

