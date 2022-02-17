KTR Slams Revanth Reddy For 'KCR Death Wish'; Reminds Telangana CM's Rahul Gandhi Defence

Irking Telangana CM K Chandrashekhara Rao (KCR), Congress state chief Revanth Reddy on Thursday, slammed TRS for organising a 3-day bash for the CM's 68th birthday. As per reports Reddy suggested KCR to organise his own '12-day death cermony', taking a dig at the wasteful govt spending on the day. Reddy has been placed in house arrest as he called for Congress workers to burn KCR's effigies demanding fotr jobs.

Telangana Congress chief slams KCR's 3-day bithday bash; place under house arrest

Defending his father - his son KT Rama Rao (KTR) reminded Congress that KCR had recently defended Late PM Rajiv Gandhi against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's tirade. Tagging ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, KTR said that he 'had chosen the worst kind of human' as PCC chief. Hailing his father as a statesman, he said that he had transcended politics.

"You have money, so why do you want to have only a three-day birthday bash? You can organise your own 12-death ceremony. Your supporters would pay homage on the 12th day; but there no guarantee they would do so after your death," fumed Reddy in a now viral video, bashing the CM's birthday celebrations spending.

Recently, KCR demanded Himanta Sarma's ouster after the Assam CM remarked on Rahul Gandhi's parentage. Maintaining that this does not reflect either Indian or Hindu culture, he lashed out at BJP for seeking votes on the basis of religion. KCR has been at odds with BJP and recently warned that he will 'break the walls of Delhi' and batted to 'rewrite the constitution', vowing to meet other leaders and fight with him.

KCR said, "PM Modi Ji, is this BJP's culture? Is this our Hindu religion? Is this the tradition of our country? Your CM is asking a leader whose father was he born to. If you are honest and follow the religion, then sack the Assam CM".

In contrast to KCR's continued tirade, PM Modi spoke to KCR on Thursday to wish him on his birthday. His son and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao had announced a three-day celebration across the state commemorating KCR's 68th birthday. From February 15 to 17, TRS cadres across Telangana have been donating food, clothes, organising blood donations, plantation drives and all faith prayers. KCR recently skipped the inaugural of the grand Ramanuja statue in Hyderabad dubbed as the 'Statue of equality', refusing to share a dais with PM Modi.