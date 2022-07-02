Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad today to attend Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national executive meeting, Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao wrote an open letter to PM, stating that he should learn from the policies implemented by the KCR government.

In his open letter to PM Modi, Telangana Minister KTR took a jibe at the BJP leadership while welcoming Prime Minister and other BJP leaders to the state, claiming that the decision by the saffron party to host its National Executive meeting here in Hyderabad, was not unexpected as the backwardness of the so-called "double engine" states has made BJP opt for a 'progressive place' like Hyderabad for their meetings.

"I know that it is greedy to think that you, who have infused hatred and narrow-mindedness in the DNA of the BJP, will discuss things that will work for the people in these meetings," KTR said in his letter to PM Modi. Adding further, he noted that the real agenda of the BJP's meeting is to spread hatred and not talk about any innovative policies and schemes. BJP runs on the pillars of lies and it would be too much to expect the BJP leaders to introspect themselves, KTR added.

'Come, see and learn': KTR to PM Modi

In his letter, the TRS leader asked PM Modi to learn from the Telangana government saying, 'Aao-Dekho-Seekho' (come, see and learn) ahead of PM Modi's scheduled visit to Hyderabad. Prime Minister should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, and schemes that could be implemented in BJP-ruled states which are being troubled by double engines, KTR stated. He also said that the BJP will not get a better place than Telangana to reinvent itself and give a fresh start to their politics which works for the development

"There is no better place than Telangana for your party to make a fresh start in terms of development. To study Telangana projects – schemes – good governance policy priorities. Start a new way of thinking from the wonderful land of Telangana. Think of building society like the Vasudaika Kutumbam with religious harmony," KTR said in his letter to PM Modi. “I’m also reminding you that most of the policies and schemes introduced by the Union Government have been copied from Telangana... Telangana has over 450 welfare schemes being implemented here. Please study them and try to implement them in BJP governed states," he said.

He went on to boast TRS government's policies, schemes and development projects and said that the state government did everything on its own without the centre's support. In his letter, the Telangana IT Minister also criticised the BJP-led central government on several issues including rising unemployment, the economy and falling rupee, farmers, etc.

KTR ended his message by saying, “Accept the hospitality of Hyderabad and don’t forget to eat Hyderabadi Dum Biryani. Come up with some fresh political thoughts and also a new beginning by having Irani chai here in our city Hyderabad."

It is pertinent to mention that the saffron party is holding its national executive meeting at HICC Novotel in Hyderabad on July 2-3 and the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a rally at the parade grounds at the culmination of the meeting.