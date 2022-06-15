KTR Welcomes PM Modi's Announcement Of 10 Lakh Jobs But Quips 'difficult To Trust Him'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's decision to offer 10 lakh government jobs to the citizens, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the step was taken after the "huge pressure" exerted by the opposition and the unemployed youth of the country. He, however, said that it is difficult to trust the decision as there were 'many unfilled promises'.

"After thoroughly neglecting recruitment for the last eight years, announcing jobs exactly a year prior to the election year seems to be another 'Jhumla'," KTR tweeted.

He demanded that the Union Government should release a white paper on the number of vacant positions. "Out of the sanctioned 60 lakh government jobs, how many jobs are vacant - sector-wise, PSU-wise?" he asked.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader said that the Prime Minister should respond to the 'irrevocable damage' and 'injustice' that the government has done to the youth by not providing jobs in the last eight years.

"The Prime Minister should make a statement on why there was no recruitment in Govt and PSU sectors for the last 8 yrs and what happened to the promise of creating 2 Crore Jobs per year in the Private sector (sic)," KTR added.

He wrote, "In Telangana - relatively a small state, we filled 1,35,000 jobs in the last 8 yrs and the recruitment for another 1 lakh jobs is ON. In the same proportion, how many jobs has the Modi Govt created for the 140 Cr Indian population since 2014? (sic)"

We created 16 lakh jobs in the private sector. PM Modi should let the people know how many jobs they created through Investments in these 8 yrs and by when the youth of the country would get the 16 Cr jobs that they were promised. — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 15, 2022

PM Modi announces 10 lakh jobs in 18 months

PM Modi on Monday directed that 10 lakh people should be given jobs in the federal government in the next 1.5 years. He stated that it will have a tremendous positive impact on the economy of the country.

Following PM Modi's directive, the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted, "In line with instructions of PM @NarendraModi to carry out 10 lakh recruitments in all GOI Depts and Ministries over a period of 1.5 yrs, Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in Mission Mode."