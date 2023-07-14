KTR Writes Open Letter To Centre, Highlights Discrimination Against Telangana

Highlighting the discrimination of the central government against Telangana, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao wrote an open letter to the BJP-led central government over the issue of the Environment Assessment Committee (EAC) deferring the environmental clearance (EC) for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

What is the scheme?

The Palamuru Rangareddy project is considered to be a ray of hope for the drought-prone areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, Rangareddy and Nalgonda Districts in Telangana. It aims to provide water for over 12.5 lakh acres of land and fulfill the drinking water needs of many villages, Hyderabad City, and industries. This project is claimed to have the potential to transform lives and reduce the struggles caused by water scarcity.

Previously, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda Districts have struggled with drought and water scarcity. Nalgonda faced fluoride issues too. Mahabubnagar experienced migration due to the lack of irrigation facilities. After State formation, the Telangana government has undertaken many irrigation projects to address the challenges of water scarcity and agricultural development. Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) is one of the significant irrigation projects of Telangana.

KTR, in the letter, stated that the BJP-led Central government completely neglects Telangana's irrigation projects and provides no support or funds. "They create obstacles in granting permissions and refuse to grant national status to our projects. Meanwhile, projects in other states receive funding, permissions, and national status. How fair is it that the Union government has refused to grant national status to the PRLIS while readily granting national status to the Upper Bhadra irrigation project in Karnataka?," the letter read.

Slamming the central government, BRS working president added that the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II has not given any decision on sharing water between the four states. The Central government has not taken significant action to address this matter. Telangana has been demanding for its rightful share of 500 TMC water from the Krishna River. Unfortunately, the Central Government has not taken the basic step of referring our request to the tribunal even after nine years. Despite water being a state subject, Telangana is currently unable to utilize its own water from irrigation projects without obtaining permission from the central government.

“The way the BJP-led central government treats Telangana is very disappointing. They ignore our State's fair requests and don't give us the same opportunities as others. The people of Telangana should have a fair chance to develop and get what they deserve. Let me make one thing clear: the Centre cannot break Telangana's indomitable spirit. Despite the central government's lack of support, Telangana has consistently outperformed other states in the country in various sectors”, KTR added.

Telangana Minister also urged everyone to condemn the Central Government's unfair treatment towards Telangana. The biases of the Central government should not hinder the transformative potential of our irrigation projects. It is time for us to ensure that Telangana's development is not compromised any longer.