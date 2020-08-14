'Happy To Be Expelled', Says Ku Ka Selvam After DMK Suspends Him For Meeting BJP President

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in Tamil Nadu on Thursday expelled its MLA Ku Ka Selvam from the primary membership of the Party after he virtually embraced the BJP. Speaking of his suspension from the DMK, Selvam said that he was ‘happy’ to be expelled from the Party as it is ‘controlled by a single family’.

The MLA from Chennai Thousand Lights Constituency also said that he has not received any notice from DMK regarding his expulsion as ‘sacking was against DMK's rule’.

Sacking is against DMK rule & is the death of democracy. I have not even received notice from DMK. I'm happy that I have been removed from DMK as the party is being controlled by a single-family: Ku Ka Selvam, Chennai Thousand Lights Constituency MLA on his suspension from DMK pic.twitter.com/FufbGvn53r — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Ka Ku Selvam sides with BJP

On August 5, DMK suspended Ku Ka Selvam for violating Party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party by meeting BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi. Recently, Selvam had also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Virtually embracing the BJP, Selvam who was formerly the DMK headquarters office secretary and executive committee member had asked people to join the saffron party.

The MLA had also visited the BJP headquarters 'Kamalalayam' and alleged "family politics" in the DMK. He had said he was not considered for the west district secretary position in Chennai despite serving the party for over two decades. He had demanded "intraparty elections".

Ku Ka Selvam was with the Janaki faction of the AIADMK in the late 1980s following the death of AIADMK founder and then Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in 1987. Former DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Assembly Deputy Speaker VP Duraisamy was another Dravidian party personality who had joined the BJP lately. Many such party jumps are expected in Tamil Nadu from various parties ahead of the assembly elections which are slated to be held in 2021.

