'Kuch Ka Saath, Bhatije Ka Vikaas': Suvendu Adhikari Jibes Mamata, Spins PM Modi's Slogan

In the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee slamming her for working only for the interests of her nephew- TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. In a spin to PM Modi and BJP Government's popular 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas' slogan, Adhikari stated that Mamata only believed in her 'Bhatije ka vikas' (nephew's development).

BJP levels charges against Abhishek Banerjee

With polls less than a week away, the BJP has levelled its charges against the ruling TMC for engaging in corruption, extortion and cut-money. As a part of its allegations, it has also been alleging that the money from coal sales in West Bengal is being whitewashed through shell companies and siphoned into the funds of the ruling party. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who is also a Lok Sabha member and the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been named as the main beneficiary of the scam by the saffron party. Moreover, his wife has also been summoned by the CB in connection with the high-profile coal smuggling scam.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Gosaba, took a similar dig at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee saying, "Once BJP comes in power in Bengal, it will immediately jail Bhatija & Company". "After the Amphan storm Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a support of Rs 10,000 crore, but the people here did not get anything because Nephew and Company ate this money," he added.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27 with the counting of votes on May 2.