Kuki People’s Alliance Withdraws Support From N Biren Singh-led BJP Govt In Manipur

The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) party on Sunday, August 7 announced the withdrawal of support from the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur, following the violence that has gripped the Northeastern state for more than the past three months. The political party, which was formed ahead of the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since then. The party on Sunday issued a letter to the Governor of Manipur making the announcement.

KPA President, Tongmang Haokip through his letter informed the Governor about the decision of the party. In his letter written to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Haokip stated, “After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void.”

KPA has two MLAs in the state assembly

This decision is being considered as a reflection in wake of the ongoing violent clashes that has gripped Manipur for the past few months claiming lives of more than 180 people so far.

Pertinently, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 32 members in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, having a clear majority in the state. The BJP-led government in the state is being supported by five Naga People's Front (NPF) MLAs and three other independent MLAs. The KPA, however, has two legislatures in the House namely Kimneo Haokip Hangshing and Chinlunthang, who represent Saikul and Singhat legislative constituency respectively.

Manipur has been witnessing violence for the past few months, ever since the clashes broke out between the Meitei and the Kuki communities on May 3. The violence broke out days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider giving Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, which is also the majority community in the state. As per information, the Meitei community, which constitutes the majority of the state's population and predominantly resides in the valley, has been demanding the status of ST in the state for the past several years. But, the Kuki community in the state is strongly opposing their demand, which has led to the situation of unrest in the state.