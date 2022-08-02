Kuldeep Bishnoi All Set To Join BJP? Haryana Congress MLA Gives Big Hint In Cryptic Tweet

Expelled Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources have revealed. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, Bishnoi shared two cryptic tweets with a date and time and hinted at a 'new beginning'.

"August 4, 2022, 10:10 am," Bishnoi shared, with a folding hands emoticon. He followed it up with another tweet that read, "Don’t be afraid to start over. It’s a chance to build something better this time..."

August 4, 2022

10:10 am 🙏 — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) August 2, 2022

घायल तो यहां हर परिंदा है, मगर जो फिर से उड़ सका वहीं जिंदा है…



Don’t be afraid to start over. It’s a chance to build something better this time… — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) August 2, 2022

It is important to mention that on July 24, Bishnoi, who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections, met BJP chief JP Nadda and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Adampur MLA, who was expelled from all party positions by Congress for causing the loss of the party's Rajya Sabha candidate Ajay Maken discussed political issues with the BJP brass.

After meeting Nadda in Delhi, Bishnoi took to Twitter and said, "During the meeting (I) discussed current political issues with him". On meeting Khattar, the Haryana MLA stated that he "held an important discussion regarding the current political issues of the state and development work of Haryana".

सरल व सहज़ व्यक्तित्व के धनी आदरणीय श्री जे.पी. नड्डा जी से आत्मीय भेंट की और वर्तमान राजनीतिक विषय पर चर्चा हुई



नड्डा जी की सरलता और उनका सहज़ व्यक्तित्व उन्हें सच्चे जनसेवक की पहचान दिलाती है। pic.twitter.com/HPAoa6wwyT — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) July 24, 2022

Bishnoi's back-to-back meetings with BJP

This was Kuldeep Bishnoi's second meeting with the BJP leadership within a span of two weeks. He had last met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Nadda in Delhi on July 10. The frequent meetings stirred speculations on the possibility that he may switch over to the saffron party amid his tussle with the Congress.

On his expulsion from the party, Bishnoi had levelled serious allegations against the Congress and had claimed that it has 'rules for some leaders and exceptions for others'. "Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals," he said.

Congress Rajya Sabha embarrasment

As the main Opposition party in Haryana, Congress was assured of one Rajya Sabha seat by virtue of the number of MLAs it has in the 90-member Assembly. However, its candidate Ajay Maken failed to secure the berth after Bishnoi cross-voted, while the vote of an MLA was declared invalid. With this, both candidates backed by the BJP-- Krishan Lal Panwar and Kartikeya Sharma were elected to the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana.

Bishnoi, a four-time MLA, two-time MP, and younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, is allegedly miffed with the grand-old-party ever since it overlooked him for the post of the Haryana unit chief during the revamp and decided to appoint Udai Bhan, a loyalist of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to the post.