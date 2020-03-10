Congress Crisis Deepens; Kuldeep Bishnoi Asks Party To Work Hard After Scindia Quits

Following Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation, Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi termed the formers' departure as a 'big blow' and stated that the Party should have convinced him more. Scindia resigned from the Party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP Chief Amit Shah on March 10. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

Taking to Twitter, Bishnoi took a jibe at his own Party and stated the plight of INC leaders across the country. He said that there are many leaders who feel alienated, wasted, and discontented and further asserted that the Party needs to empower young leaders who have the capacity to resonate with the masses.

.@JM_Scindia’s departure is a big blow to @INCIndia. He was a central pillar in the party & the leadership should’ve done more to convince him to stay. Like him, there are many other devoted INC leaders across the country who feel alienated, wasted & discontented. 1/2 https://t.co/oTLXuqTAui — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) March 10, 2020

2/2 India’s oldest party needs to empower young leaders who have the capacity to work hard & resonate with the masses. — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) March 10, 2020

In the latest development, as many as 19 MLAs from Scindia's camp have sent in their resignations to the Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan and Speaker of Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

READ: STUNNING: Redfaced Congress says Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'expelled'; quotes Sonia Gandhi

READ: Divgijaya lashes out as Scindia's resignation from Congress puts Kamal Nath govt on brink

Scindia resigns from Congress

Pulling off a sensational twist, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Party. In his resignation letter addressed to interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote that this is a path that has been "drawing itself out over the last year", alluding to the infighting within the Party's state unit.

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction with Congress had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

READ: It's Official! Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress; Read his letter to Sonia Gandhi

READ: MEGA Twist: Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches PM Modi's residence with Amit Shah amid MP crisis