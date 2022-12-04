As the polling for much-awaited Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in the National capital began on Sunday morning, BJP's Kuljeet Singh Chahal exuded confidence in BJP's victory in MCD polls in Delhi.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, "Since morning, people are extensively voting for BJP in Delhi and we can say that BJP will be forming a government in the National capital with a 2/3rs majority."

#BREAKING | MCD Elections 2022 - BJP's Kuljeet Singh Chahal speaks with Republic and expresses his confidence that BJP will win the civic polls with 2/3 majority. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/38ppnV9eKI — Republic (@republic) December 4, 2022

Launching an attack on Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, BJP's Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, "We have all reasons to win in Delhi. AAP did corruption and got involved in the liquor scam. The entire nation saw AAP minister Satyendar Jain getting massages in Jail. AAP did not open any new colleges or schools in the city. Today, this vote is an attack on the AAP's scams and corruption."

Chahal appeals to voters to exercise their franchise

"This vote is also on the developmental work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi," he said. Chahal further appealed to voters to exercise their franchise in MCD polls today.

Speaking about Delhi’s three municipal corporations — North, South, and East merged into a single entity, BJP's Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, "The Home Ministry issued a notification for the unification of three municipal corporations into a single entity. Now, Delhi will have one Mayor and one joint plan will be made. Delhi's expenses will be reduced and revenues will be increased. Nobody will sit on Dharna from now." Notably, this is the first time elections are being held after three Delhi civic bodies were merged into one MCD.

As this is also the first time any elections are being held in Delhi after the 2020 Northeast Delhi Riots, BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, "People in Delhi need someone who works for the welfare of the people. They don't want empty promises. People saw Chief Minister Kejriwal roaming during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CM couldn't tackle pollution issues, and schools, health, and security sectors were put at stake."