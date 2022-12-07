As the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll went down to the wire, BJP's Kuljeet Singh Chahal exuded confidence in BJP's victory in the MCD polls in Delhi.

He said that the saffron party will win more than 125 seats. Notably, in a neck-and-neck contest so far, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has gained an edge over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per the initial trends in the counting of votes for the Delhi civic body polls on Wednesday.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, "The tide will turn in our favor and BJP will emerge victorious in the National capital. We will get more seats. As the counting for the 4th and 5th rounds is completed, BJP is already leading with 125 seats. And we know, BJP will win more than 125 seats."

#BREAKING on #ResultsWithArnab | The BJP meet is over, Kuljeet Singh Chahal speaks to media, says BJP will win more than 125 seats. #MCDElectionResults |

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/7mqHxhujfq — Republic (@republic) December 7, 2022

"The results will justify the work done by the Modi government for the development of Delhi. The results will give an answer to AAP as they have been justifying Satyendar Jain's massage viral tape from Tihar jail," Kuljeet Singh Chahal said.

Exuding confidence in BJP's win, BJP's Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, "As they are confident to win in Delhi today, they were very much confident in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand too. But we all know what happened. BJP is leading with 125 seats and will get more as the counting continues."

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders held a meeting chaired by BJP's National General Secretary B.L. Santoshat at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

AAP is marginally ahead of BJP

As per the official data by the Election Commission til 10 am, the AAP which was trailing since the counting began at 8 am, gained a lead over the ruling BJP. While AAP's vote share surged to 42.32%, BJP has secured a vote share of 39.18% until now.

The polls for 250 wards in the National capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. For the counting, the Election Commission has set up 42 counting centres across the city. 68 Election Observers have already been deployed by the Commission under whose supervision the counting of votes is underway.