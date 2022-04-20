Kumar Vishvas Slams Kejriwal As Cops Arrive At His Residence, Warns CM Mann Of 'betrayal'

In a breaking development, Punjab Police arrived at ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishvas’ house early in the morning on Wednesday. Following this, the acclaimed poet lashed out at AAP and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the same. However, the reason for the police arriving at Vishvas’ residence is yet to be confirmed.

Acclaimed poet and former AAP associate Kumar Vishvas lashed out at AAP after police arrived at his residence early morning. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vishvas shared images of police personnel at his residential premises. Sharing the images, he called out Aravind Kejriwal and claimed that he would ‘betray’ CM Mann and Punjab one day.

सुबह-सुबह पंजाब पुलिस द्वार पर पधारी है।एक समय, मेरे द्वारा ही पार्टी में शामिल कराए गए @BhagwantMann को आगाह कर रहा हूँ कि तुम, दिल्ली में बैठे जिस आदमी को, पंजाब के लोगों की दी हुई ताक़त से खेलने दे रहे हो वो एक दिन तुम्हें व पंजाब को भी धोखा देगा।देश मेरी चेतावनी याद रखे🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yDymGxL1gi — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 20, 2022

“Early in the morning, Punjab Police arrives at the door. Bhagwant Mann, I am warning you that the man sitting in Delhi, whom you are allowing to play with the power given by the people of Punjab, will one day betray you and Punjab also,” Vishvas tweeted while tagging CM Mann.

“Country remembers my warning,” he further noted. It is noteworthy that Vishvas has been at odds with Kejriwal ever since he disassociated himself from the party.

Arvind Kejriwal seeks to become PM of independent Punjab: Vishvas

Earlier, acclaimed poet and former AAP associate Kumar Vishvas had claimed that Kejriwal had once told him about his willingness to become the "Prime Minister" of Punjab if it becomes an independent country. Speaking to ANI on February 16, Vishvas had said that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but to no avail. The ex-AAP leader alleged that Kejriwal was a supporter of the separatist movement and was power-hungry.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party had rubbished all claims made by Vishvas. Taking to Twitter, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha accused Vishvas of using a 'forged and fabricated' video with the intent of 'defaming and deriding' Kejriwal.

After this, Vishvas threatened to expose more secrets about AAP and Kejriwal’s take on Punjab. Following the heated exchange which started with Vishvas’ accusations of Kejriwal harbouring pro-Khalistani sentiments, the former AAP aide’s security was upgraded to Y-category with CRPF cover by the Union Home Ministry in February.

Image: TWITTER/ ANI