Kumar Vishwas Challenges Kejriwal, Asks 'What Is Your Stand On Khalistan? Tell Everyone'

After Aam Aami Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to allegations put forth by his former close aide and poet Kumar Vishwas, terming them as 'laughable' and 'comedy', the latter lambasted the AAP chief, challenging him to openly reveal his stand on Khalistan, further noting that he will be exposed if not.

Speaking to ANI, Vishwas said, "Why is he (Arvind Kejriwal) not coming to any platform and face me? They (AAP) are saying I am just a poet, at least I am educated, a gold medalist, and have taught in a college for 17 years. He says that Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi are singing the same tune. Both of them are staunch poltical rivals, but have similar stance on issues of national interest. How do you say such things?"

'What is your stand on Khalistan?': Kumar Vishwas to Kejriwal

"And lastly, I challenge him to say 'I am against Khalistan and I won't let Khalistan to form till my last drop of blood'. Why can't he say this? Now that I have exposed his real intentions, he is acting foul. Enough playing the victim card. I am asking him once again to openly come out on his stance on Khalistan, and clarify if pro-Khalistan people come to your residence or not? and if he doesn't, I will tell everyone." He further added,

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi CM responded to the serious allegations levelled by Vishwas, questioning as to why no one had arrested him till date if the allegations were true. He also responded to the 'terror' allegations on him by BJP and Congress, stating that all the political factions are conspiring against him.

Kejriwal said, "They are saying that I want to divide India and become PM. This is comedy and a joke. For 10 years when I was CM, neither Congress nor BJP govt took any action against me. What were their security agencies doing? Why didn't they arrest me? I am perhaps the sweetest terrorist who is giving free education, electricity, healthcare."

"Rahul Gandhi was the first to put that allegation; next day, PM Modi voiced the same allegations. Then Priyanka Gandhi talks about it. No one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously. But look at it, who thought PM Modi will become Rahul Gandhi one day? My offices and home have been raids - they got nothing. They should be grateful to that poet who has 'caught' such a big terrorist," the Delhi CM added.

'Kejriwal wanted to be Khalistan PM': Kumar Vishwas

On February 16, while speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas had claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but the AAP supremo told him that he will become the first PM of an independent nation.

The acclaimed poet had alleged, "He said such horrible things which everyone in Punjab knows. One day, he told me to not worry, that he will become the CM of an independent state. When I told him that Referendum 2020 is happening for which funding is coming from ISI and other separatist groups (are also being funded), he told me- so what, I will become the first PM of an independent nation". However, AAP accused him of defaming Kejriwal through a "forged and fabricated" video and contended that his false insinuations can create a situation of unrest.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party had rubbished all the claims made by Vishwas. Taking to Twitter, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha accused Vishwas of using a 'forged and fabricated' video with the intent of 'defaming and deriding' Kejriwal. After this, Vishwas threatened to expose more secrets and said, "I have no connection with politics. What I have said was correct. You (Kejriwal) have lost your path, learn or people will teach you and show you your place. I will not respond to all these small-small people, bring your leader. Don't fight with me or I will expose more and tell everything. I have no political motive or agenda. If I say more then you will get into trouble".