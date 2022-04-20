Kumar Vishwas Slapped With FIR Over Allegation On Kejriwal; Served Notice By Punjab Police

A month after AAP came to power in Punjab, the state police registered an FIR against acclaimed poet and Kumar Vishwas for his allegations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Ropar SP Harbir Singh Atwal revealed that the complainant had expressed his grievance on some unknown masked men stopping him and other AAP supporters in villages and calling them 'Khalistani'. According to the complainant, such incidents are happening regularly after Vishwas made statements on news channels alleging that AAP has links with separatist elements.

A notice was issued to the former AAP leader asking him to produce evidence of his allegations which are likely to hamper the peaceful atmosphere of Punjab, the police added. He has been charged under Sections 153, 153A, 505, 505(2), 116 read with 143, 147, 323, 341 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 120 of the Representation of the People Act as per the FIR registered at the Rupnagar Sadar Police Station. The Punjab Police has assured that the matter will be investigated as per the facts and the law.

Earlier in the day, Kumar Vishwas said, "The Punjab Police arrived at my door early this morning. I want to tell Bhagwant Mann who was inducted into the party on my insistence that the person sitting in Delhi whom you have allowed to enjoy the power given by the people of Punjab will betray Punjab and you. Country, remember my warning."

Kumar Vishwas' claim

Kumar Vishwas was an integral part of India Against Corruption movement which began in 2011 to demand the creation of a Jan Lokpal Bill whereby an Ombudsman will inquire into corruption allegations against important public functionaries. Thereafter, he became a part of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi. While speculation has been rife about his joining BJP, he has maintained a distance from politics in the last few years.

Speaking to ANI on February 16- days before the voting for the Punjab Assembly polls, Vishwas claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but to no avail. Moreover, he alleged that the AAP supremo expressed a desire to become the CM by engineering a fight between the local leaders. In another astonishing claim, Vishwas said that Kejriwal was willing to become the "Prime Minister" of Punjab if it becomes an independent country