Kumaraswamy Accuses Congress Of Playing 'caste Politics' By Appointing Dalit Leader As CM

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), now Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) has criticised the Congress party, however on a different subject. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged Congress of playing 'caste politics' by appointing a Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi for the Chief Minister's post. Earlier, a controversy had erupted over the state's in-charge Harish Rawat's statement that Sidhu will lead upcoming polls despite the selection of new Chief Minister; the opposition claimed that it is an 'insult to Dalits'.

"These national parties, one side they will tell they are secular people. These people will advise Caste politics should not be there, but these people only do on a caste basis to convince a particular community. In public, they will tell in other way," alleged JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy.

Opposition slams Congress

The BJP and Akali Dal on Monday claimed Charanjit Singh Channi was made a 'dummy CM'. BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya said that the Dalit community was being insulted as Channi was selected to hold on to the seat for Sidhu. On the other hand, Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa said that Harish Rawat's statement had displayed the Congress treating Dalits as pawns, suggesting Channi to not take oath today and all the Dalit leaders of the party to protest. Charanjit Channi will take oath as the 16th Punjab CM at 11 AM after Capt Amarinder Singh resigned from his post claiming that he was being 'humiliated by Sidhu' and the High Command. Punjab goes to the polls in February 2022.

Punjab infighting continues

Meanwhile, the infighting in the Congress party continued with Sidhu's interference in Sukhjinder Randhawa's appointment as CM and Congress frontrunners for the CM- Sunil Jhakar's criticism against party colleague Harish Rawat. Reports of Sidhu's insecurity over Randhawa also came out. Reportedly, the PPCC President was responsible for the last-minute change in the CM's post. Randhawa was in fact, already congratulated by his supporters in the party however, soon after Sidhu's meddling, his aide Charanjit Channi was projected as the Chief Minister. On the other hand, Jhakar on Rawat's statement tweeted, "It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very rationale of his selection for this politics".

