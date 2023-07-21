Kumaraswamy Asserts Joint Fight Against Corruption With BJP, Downplays Talks Of Alliance

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader, HD Kumaraswamy, made a significant statement on Friday, asserting that his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are united in their fight against the Congress government in the state over various issues of corruption. However, Kumaraswamy clarified that any formal alliance with the saffron party is still premature, suggesting that there are several months left before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy emphasised the ongoing discussions and collaboration between the BJP and JD(S). When questioned about rumours of his discontent with the BJP, he dismissed them as baseless, attributing them to the Congress party's attempts to sow discord. He stated, "This displeasure is created by Congress. They know that if BJP and JD(S) come together against this government to fight on the floor, this government will not survive long term. That’s why they are spreading things like this."

On the topic of a potential alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kumaraswamy deemed it premature. He clarified that the current cooperation between the two parties is not indicative of an alliance but rather a joint fight against corruption and in defence of the state's lands and farmers.

BJP, JD(S) boycott Assembly proceedings in protest against suspension of 10 MLAs

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed opposition from both BJP and JD(S) members for the second consecutive day. This boycott followed the Speaker's suspension of ten BJP legislators for the remainder of the session due to their alleged "indecent and disrespectful" conduct in the House. As the legislature session that began on July 3 concluded on Friday, BJP legislators staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, vociferously protesting against the government and Speaker UT Khader.

A joint delegation representing the BJP and JD(S) had previously approached Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, expressing concerns about the functioning of the Congress government, its alleged "suppressive and dictatorial" nature, and the conduct of the Speaker.

On Thursday, BJP and JD(S) MLAs, who refrained from participating in the ongoing assembly session, held a separate meeting to discuss their grievances. Subsequently, BJP legislators led a march to Raj Bhavan under the guidance of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. They were joined by JD(S) MLAs, led by HD Kumaraswamy, as they submitted a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting their collective concerns.