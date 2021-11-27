Kumaraswamy Backs His Remarks Praising BJP's Yediyurappa, Claims He's Being Misunderstood

Amid rumours of an alliance between BJP and JD(S), HD Kumaraswamy on Friday extended support to BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and slammed the Congress, alleging it of spreading lies. In a statement, Kumaraswamy said that 'Yediyurappa's plea to support the BJP wherever the JD(S) has not contested is correct'.

However, after receiving criticism, the JD(S) leader, on Saturday, clarified his comments and tweeted, "I have said a couple of good things about Yediyurappa, apart from politics, who asked for support. I have spoken with respect to his political experience, seniority. What's wrong with this?."

On Wednesday, B S Yediyurappa in a speech during a rally had asserted, "BJP will soon decide and request JD(S) for their support in the polls."

Kumaraswamy says he has been misunderstood

"Yediyurappa's plea to support the BJP wherever the JDS has not contested is correct. I made a statement in Chikkaballapur yesterday and expressed our party's opinion. However, my statement is misunderstood," tweeted the JD(S) leader.

"Just saying good things about Yediyurappa does not mean that the JDS party will support the BJP. My request is to take note of the statement I gave at Chikkaballapur," said the Karnataka leader in a series of tweets.

Kumaraswamy slams Congress for spreading lies

Further clarifying his statement, the JD(S) leader wrote, "Congress party leaders are beginning to fear losing the Vidhan Parishad elections. For that reason, they are working to mislead the people, the voters and spread lies against the JDS. The JDS fever starts when every election comes to them."

JD(S) terms Congress as BJP's B team:

"People know about the Congress' Mandya, Kodagu candidates. The co-operation minister himself has said who gave the ticket to the Mandya Congress candidate. So, which team of BJP is the Congress party? C Team? D Teema? We have to answer that it is the BJP B Team," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa is currently on a tour to different parts of the state. On Wednesday, he was addressing an election rally in favour of Shimoga-Davangere constituency candidate D S Arun. "I have confidence in BJP winning 15 of the 20 constituencies that are going to polls on December 10," he added.