Kumaraswamy Backs Mamata Banerjee, Says She Will Win Bhabanipur By-polls With Huge Margin

Showering confidence on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that she is 'sure to win a huge margin in the by-election in the Bhawanipur Assembly constituency'. In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy not only claimed the Chief Minister will win the upcoming by-polls but also slammed Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's opposition in the state- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Election Commission of India (EC) has announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on 30 September.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy backs Mamata Banerjee

"No one can stop the creation of history. Mamata had won 214 out of 294 seats in the Assembly elections held last April. She had already written history. They are now in the creation of another history," tweeted Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy says BJP has failed to realise Mamata Banerjee's power

Supporting BJP leader Rajib Banerjee's statement, the JD(S) leader asserted, 'no wonder BJP leader Rajeev Banerjee has said that it would have been better if the BJP had not fielded its candidate. This is true'. BJP leader Banerjee in an embarrassment to the party said that 'I don't think BJP did the right thing by fielding a candidate against Mamata Banerjee' on Tuesday. Further speaking on the matter, Rajib Banerjee had said that 'it would have been a nice political gesture if they had not'.

Kumaraswamy: "Understand and respect the democratic values"

In another tweet, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka without naming any party said that 'political parties should understand and respect the democratic values of the people'. Citing the example of Assembly Elections 2021, Kumaraswamy said 'in this by-election, neither party was required to support a unanimous choice without fielding a candidate against them'. Lastly opining his thoughts he wrote, 'BJP had to abandon its narrow mindset and display greatness. There is nothing bigger than a citizen'.

Bhabanipur by-polls

The by-elections are set to take place on September 30 where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal will face each other. BJP has promised to show a fight like in Nandigram while it is extremely significant for Mamata Banerjee to win this election as it will decide her future as the Chief Minister. The results will be declared on 3 October.