Days after the 'Muslim Chief Minister' controversy sparked a row in Karnataka, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in an exclusive interview with Republic TV clarified his thoughts and said that his party is open for every person and does not discriminate on the basis of caste. Kumaraswamy further slammed the Maharashtra leaders for bringing up the Belagavi issue again.

Speaking to Republic TV, Kumaraswamy said, "My statement wasn't to capture the community vote. My intention was only in reference to the circumstances. Recently, our party's state president Ibrahim expressed that in the future days Kumaraswamy will go to Delhi politics and at that time he will become the Chief Minister of the state. My reaction came in response to his statements."

"Our party is open to everyone and we listen to everyone's views. Why can't Ibrahim become the Chief Minister? He is not an untouchable man," he added.

Further referring to his comments on making a Dalit or a woman as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, the JD(S) leader said, "We have 50 per cent women in our country. My remark came in order to safeguard the rights of the women of the state and, therefore, we wanted to assign the post of Deputy Chief Minister to a woman. Apart from this, we are also thinking to make one more person the Deputy Chief Minister from the Dalit community to have their representation as well."

Kumaraswamy further slammed the Maharashtra leaders for bringing the Belgaum dispute back and said, "This is not a good development according to me. I don't know why the government and political leaders are unnecessarily demanding this issue again and again. We are having a cordial relationship with Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The Maharastra leaders are unnecessarily bringing up the Belagavi issue. We have developed Belgaum in the last 30 years."

Kumaraswamy's vows ahead of Karnataka polls

Erupting a controversy ahead of the Karnataka polls, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy stated that his party is open to electing a Muslim leader as the state's Chief Minister if his party comes to power in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections.

Stating that Muslims are also an integral part of the society and they are also Kannadiga, he said, "There is nothing wrong to choose a leader from a minority community. If JD(S) wins the elections with the full majority the party is also open to the idea of making a Dalit or a woman the Deputy CM of the state."