Kumaraswamy, Congress Trade Barbs; JDS Leader Calls CMO ‘corruption Management Office’

HD Kumaraswamy, the former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader, and the Congress have escalated their war of words. After Kumaraswamy took a dig at the Congress government in the state, the latter hit back at him, alleging that he had imposed KST (Kumaraswamy Service Tax) on the people of Karnataka during his tenure.

The attack on the former Karnataka chief minister came up after he made a scathy remark on the Siddaramaiah-led government in the state, saying that the Congress government in Karnataka has introduced YST (Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax).

The Congress took to Twitter to hit out at Kumaraswamy. "How much is a day's rent at the West End Hotel Mr HD Kumaraswamy? Have you permanently opened an office there? Are you ploughing the land and paying rent for the West End Hotel? Or are you using the "KST" storage money? #KSTkumara will have to answer," Congress tweeted in Kannada.

JD(S) questions DK Shivakumar's Bengaluru mall

After the verbal attack on Kumaraswamy, the JD (S), too, responded by targeting Deputy CM DK Shivakumar over the construction of a mall belonging to him in Bengaluru. "Let's talk about the 'West End' rent later; Let's come to the subject of Lulu Mall. Can you build Lulu mall by ploughing the field, sowing the seeds and selling the harvest! If you can, then there is no better economist than your 'Lulukumar'!! If so, he could have been made the finance minister! #LuLuKumar," the party tweeted.

It was followed by more slugfest on Twitter. The JD(S) also accused the state government of being corrupt and tried to corner the government by making serious allegations of cash for transfer scam.

"This is not only transparent, but also a mirror of 'opaque' governance! Here is another proof for transfers orders from the CM of Karnataka for cash on letters of recommendation. #YstTax #CashForPosting," read another tweet.

Referring to the chief minister’s office (CMO) as a corruption management office, the JD(S) tweeted, "Kannadigas who thought CMO means CM of Karnataka now should understand that it is a Corruption Management Office. That's the reason; If the #YstTax is not paid there, the transfer orders will go into the dustbin."

CM Siddaramaiah denies allegations

Siddaramaiah also joined the political skirmish and lashed out at the JD(S) and Kumaraswamy. “He's (Kumaraswamy) making these statements out of desperation and I will answer to all these baseless allegations on the floor of the house," averred Siddaramaiah.

Kumaraswamy, too, reacted to the allegations made by the Congress against him. “Do these people who are tweeting about my stay at West End have any proof? Have they sent it to the Congress who are tweeting about me? Even now I'm staying there. What is the necessity to answer them? I'm not a beggar, we are also people who earn through hard work. What moral rights do the Congress have?," he told Republic.

Kumaraswamy claims to have evidence of cash for transfer scam

"I know his (DK Shivakumar) behaviour. Who is responsible for the damage of Bengaluru city? That government (Congress government) only mishandled the planning and development of Bengaluru," the JD(S) leader said while alleging that the Congress government is responsible for civic mess in Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy also mentioned that he has evidence with him against a current minister of the government, who allegedly collected money for the posting of officers and said that he would release that evidence at the right time. "Last night two officials were transferred in the energy department by taking a bribe of Rs 10 crore each. I will release the documents at the right time," he alleged.

He also clarified on the KST allegations made by the Congress and said, "My KST is when I'm in difficulty and wanted to contest elections. Several well-wishers helped me and because of their help my party is running in the state of Karnataka."

BJP back Kumaraswamy

The BJP has come out in support of Kumaraswamy for his corruption allegations against the Congress. BJP MLA R Ashoka said, "There is corruption in each and every department for every post. Whatever Kumaraswamy has alleged, I will also say the same. There's corruption in each and every post."

Another BJP legislator Bharath Shetty, while speaking to Republic, said, "It is alarming to see that corruption is going on in the chief minister's office itself. The Congress should also order a probe into scams which had taken place during their period."